Hour-by-hour: Timing out snow, ice and rain that could impact your weekend plans

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut through late tomorrow as we track the chance for snow, ice and rain. Here's a look at the timing and what you need to know.

Snow will begin between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., progressing from west to east across the state Saturday afternoon.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.



Through Saturday evening, light to moderate snow will be falling over the entire state, with accumulations between 2" to 4" expected.

Between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, we will see a transition from snow to freezing rain starting from south to north.

Rain should overtake the shoreline quickly after that, but areas inland will likely see ice accretions through the early Sunday morning hours



By the late morning hours of Sunday, most of the state will see just rainfall, but areas in higher elevations (especially NW CT) could continue to accumulate ice.

Sunday afternoon should see the ending of ice accretions near a quarter inch, but heavy rainfall is still possible through Sunday.

By Sunday evening, rain will come to an end, but winds will start to pick up ahead of a High Wind Watch through Monday.