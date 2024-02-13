Hour-by-hour: timing out the snow in Connecticut

The snow has arrived! Parts of the state could see several inches of snow and the timing has prompted hundreds of schools to close.

Here's an hour-by-hour look at what you can expect.

The snow moved into Connecticut early in the morning from west to east.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As the morning goes on, it is snowing statewide. The snow is wet and heavy. It is quickly sticking to all surfaces.

The heaviest snow will likely be in the morning through 10 a.m.

The southern half of the state will see the most snow. Some towns could see eight inches of snow while others see two inches.

The storm is fast moving and will taper off in the early afternoon.

You can get more details on the storm on the StormTracker weather blog.