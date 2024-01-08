Hour-by-hour: Timing out Tuesday's pouring rain

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking rain that will impact Connecticut on Tuesday. The main concerns are the amount of rain, the intensity of the rain and flooding.

Here's an hour by hour look at the storm.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday morning.

Around noon, the rain will start moving into the western part of the state. A few places in northern Connecticut could see snow or sleet before it changes over to rain.

As we head into the afternoon, it will be raining statewide. It will be windy and power outages are possible.

The rain will be heavier around dinner time as the storm moves through the state.

The heaviest of the rain will be later in the night. Thunder is possible, but severe weather is unlikely.

The rain will move out overnight and early Wednesday morning.

Two to three inches of rain is possible through Wednesday morning. The entire state is under a flood watch advisory.

Places that may flood include basements, rivers and streets.

You can get the latest details on the storm here.