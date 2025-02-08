StormTracker

Hour-by-hour: Tracking the timing of this weekend's significant snow

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking this weekend's significant snowfall. Here's a look at the timing and what you can expect.

Saturday

The snow is expected to start after dinner time. It will enter the state from the southwest between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The snow will move east and by 11 p.m., it will be snowing statewide.

Around midnight, the snow could fall 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Sunday

The heavy snow will continue into the early morning hours of Sunday before becoming lighter.

A light wintry mix may be on the backside of the system. This would add a glaze of ice on top of the snow for southern counties.

The light snow and sleet will end by the mid-morning hours.

By the afternoon, the snow will have ended, but most of the state will be shoveling out from several inches of snow.

In total, our StormTracker meteorologists are forecasting between 4 and 8 inches of snow statewide.

You can get more details on the forecast here.

