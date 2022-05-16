first alert weather

Humid and Warm Today; Chance of Severe Storms This Afternoon, Evening

We're starting the new work week with humid and warm temperatures today and there is a chance of severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Highs today will be near 80 with mostly sunny skies. It will be humid and will feel like summer.

An isolated storm or two is possible after noon.

After about 4 p.m., there is a chance for severe weather with really strong thunderstorms in western Connecticut.

West of the Connecticut River, the storms could bring damaging wind, vivid lightning and torrential rains.

The best chance of severe weather in central Connecticut is before 10 p.m.

The storms will move in to western Connecticut first and will make their way east. As they move east, they will weaken.

No severe weather is expected in eastern Connecticut.

Temperatures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s.

