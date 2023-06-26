connecticut weather

Humid today with chances for heavy rain and vivid lightning

We're starting the workweek with a humid day and chances for heavy rain and vivid lightning.

Partial, hazy sun will mix with clouds. It will be humid. Highs will be near 83.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible with heavy rain, vivid lightning and gusty winds.

It will be more of the same at night with scattered downpours likely.

The next several days all feature chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and near 80 on Friday.

