Humid with scattered showers and storms Friday

By Rachael Jay

Friday started with scattered showers and some of those showers had downpours.

We can blame the high humidity values for the heavy rain potential that we have over the next couple of days.

Scattered showers with some heavy rain are expected on Friday - especially during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be warm and the humidity will add to the summer feel.

Saturday also has another storm and heavy rain chance. The possibility of heavy rain returns for Saturday.

Sunday looks like the drier half of the weekend, although there is still a low chance for storms.

