Humid with temperatures in the high-70s to low-80s Friday

Friday afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will be mild, in the upper 70s to low-80s with humid conditions.

The day started with patchy fog on the shoreline and it will burn off later in the morning.

Friday will be generally dry, but an isolated pop-up shower cannot be ruled out.

Storm chances increase for Saturday with on-and-off showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Some of those storms could be on the stronger side.