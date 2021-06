After a few days with thick humidity, today is the day the humidity decreases and showers are possible this afternoon.

Today will be our transition day from the thick humidity to much lower humidity.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Highs today will be in the 70s and it will turn breezy before showers likely move in this afternoon.

After the rain moves out, there will be bright, abundant sun and nice conditions for the rest of the week and part of the weekend.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.