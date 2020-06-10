first alert weather

Humidity Increases Today, Chance for Rain Tomorrow

Today will be warm with temperatures in the 80s and it will become more humid as the day goes on.

There will be intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds later in the day. As the day and night go on, it will become more humid.

Highs today will be near 84 degrees.

There is a chance for rain tomorrow where scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. There may also be brief periods of heavy rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Fair weather returns for Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

