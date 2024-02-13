Snow is falling statewide, hundreds of schools closed today

Hundreds of schools are closed on Tuesday as the snow moves through the state. Parts of the state could see several inches of snow with heaviest snow expected for the next several hours.

There has been a significant change in storm track and intensity so while less snow is expected statewide, there will still be accumulation.

Over 700 schools and organizations have made the decision to close on Tuesday. You can see the full list here.

The snow moved into Connecticut early Tuesday morning. It is currently snowing across the entire state.

It is snowing moderately to heavy in intensity statewisde. In some places, it is snowing an inch or an inch and a half per hour.

Here's an hour-by-hour look at what you can expect.

The snow is wet and heavy. It is quickly sticking to all surfaces.

Now through about 10 a.m. will be the heaviest snowfall.

The most snow is expected in the southern half of the state. Parts of the state may see four to eight inches of snow.

Our StormTracker meteorologists say the highest snow amounts will be right along Interstate 95, inland by about 15 to 20 miles.

While there was a winter storm warning issued statewide, that has been downgraded and now there is a winter weather advisory in Hartford and Litchfield counties. The areas in the winter weather advisory will have the least amounts of snow.

The storm is fast-moving and will taper off by early afternoon.

Snow cancellations and delays

The snow is affecting flights into and out of Tweed New Haven and Bradley International Airport. All Avelo flights at Tweed on Tuesday have been pushed back to Wednesday. There are also several flight cancelations at Bradley.

Metro-North said they are running a modified schedule on Tuesday with some changes to the morning and evening peak services, as well as branch line services. Those changes can be found on their website or the TrainTime app.

Governor Ned Lamont has banned all tandem tractor-trailers and empty tractor-trailers from traveling on Connecticut highways during the storm. The ban is in effect until further notice.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road tests that were scheduled for Tuesday.

Storm preparations

Eversource said the company has brought in additional line and tree crews to respond to any damage or power outages from the storm.

"The hazardous conditions can also make travel challenging for our crews, so we’re staging extra staff and equipment across the state to ensure we’re ready to respond as quickly as possible wherever our crews are needed," Eversource President of Connecticut Electric Operations Steve Sullivan said.

In New Haven, people are getting stocked up with a big storm expected to hit the area on Tuesday.

If you do have to go out on the roads on Tuesday, you're urged to give yourself more time and to go slow. State police said if you get into an accident or spin out, you should call 911 immediately.

AAA Northeast also has some safety reminders if you have to drive during dangerous conditions.

After the storm moves out, fair weather will develop for Wednesday. It will be blustery and cold for Valentine's Day with highs near 32.

You can get the latest details on the storm on the StormTracker weather blog.