Icy Conditions After Snow, Rain; Temperatures in Mid-40s Thursday

Snow and rain fell overnight, bringing a couple of inches of snow to parts of the state, and there are some slick roads Thursday morning.

It will stay chilly Thursday, with temperatures in the 40s, and it will be mostly sunny and breezy.

Of the slick conditions, the one that has had the most impact is a crash that has closed Interstate 84 West at the Waterbury-Cheshire line for hours.

State police said two tractor-trailers, a state police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

Friday will be milder, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Then rain will move in Friday afternoon and night.

The rain will break Saturday morning, then more rain will move in. The temperature will get to around 70.

Sunday will be cooler, around 49, and brighter.

Looking ahead to next week, the temperatures will be warmer.