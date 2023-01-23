Icy Conditions Expected Overnight as Temps Drop Below Freezing

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are warning drivers to be careful on the roads with temperatures expected to drop below freezing tonight.

Snow has moved out of the majority of the state, with some lingering snowfall in eastern Connecticut.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and low 30s. Because of this, black ice is possible on the roads.

Multiple school districts dismissed early or closed Monday. Several other organizations canceled evening activities Monday night. You can see the full list here.

Morning rain showers turned into steadier rain and eventually, snow. Parts of the state saw as much as four inches of snow.

The timing of the changeover created a tricky afternoon commute in some areas. In Tolland, a car spun out and collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East. The driver died of his injuries.

Tuesday will be a quiet, partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 40s.

Up to 25 mph wind gusts are also possible Tuesday.

Wednesday looks cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Snow moves in later in the day before changing over to rain

Thursday also looks wet with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.