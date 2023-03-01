Icy Conditions Possible This Morning

The winter storm that brought several inches of snow to the state has moved out and temperatures have dropped so icy conditions are possible on Wednesday morning.

There are patches of fogs and slick spots across the state.

During the day on Wednesday, there will be plenty of melting.

Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Showers are possible later in the day.

Thursday may start with showers, but the rain will end early.

Highs Thursday are around 50.

By Friday, there is a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow in the afternoon. Highs will be around 39.

More showers are in the forecast for Saturday morning with highs again near 39.

