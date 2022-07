After some showers and storms on Tuesday, nicer weather is on the way.

The day starts off with cloud cover and significant humidity - both of which decrease through the day.

High temps peak in the upper 70s to mid/upper 80s this afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thursday brings a low rain chance before a better chance on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.