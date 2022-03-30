Increasing Clouds, Highs Near 50 Today

We're continuing the workweek with increasing clouds and temperatures near 50.

This morning will begin with chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

As the day goes on, temperatures will increase to near 50. Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies in the afternoon.

A shower is possible tonight.

More showers are possible tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Showers and a few storms are likely tomorrow night.

Friday will feature clearing with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend looks drier with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

