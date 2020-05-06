first alert weather

Increasing Clouds & Widely Scattered Showers Wednesday Evening

By Kaitlyn McGrath

After a partly sunny start to Wednesday, we will see clouds continue to increase throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few widely scattered showers will fly by this evening and overnight before we clear out for a nice Thursday with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

A more significant storm will fly through Friday night into Saturday bringing a period of rain and for some, especially in the hills, a quick hitting round of snow and even small hail. Much colder air arrives for Mother's Day weekend with temperatures that will stay in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

