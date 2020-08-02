Isaias Expected to Impact Connecticut on Tuesday

Isaias weakened to a tropical storm as it moved just off of the east coast of Florida overnight. The storm is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves north today. The storm may make landfall tomorrow on the North and South Carolina border.

From there, the storm is expected to speed up and move close to or right over the state on Tuesday/Tuesday night.

A storm track to our west would enhance the wind threat with gusts over 40 mph. A track farther to the east would mean more in the way of rain.

The "cone of uncertainty" is just that, uncertainty, generally speaking a track west, means more wind, eastern track more rain. #nbcct @nbcconnecticut https://t.co/JP1skfFgrh pic.twitter.com/1s0RCYMgws — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 2, 2020

Tropical downpours could drop anywhere from 2-4 inches of rain depending on the exact track of the storm.

You can get the latest on Isaias here.