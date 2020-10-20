first alert weather

Isolated Showers Possible Today as Mild Weather Continues

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Some isolated showers are possible in parts of the state today as the mild weather continues.

There is a chance for a few isolated showers today. The best chance of rain is in southern Connecticut and eastern Connecticut in New London and Middlesex counties. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

More isolated showers are possible tonight.

Tomorrow looks similar with another chance of isolated showers and highs near 70.

Thursday will be a little warmer. It will be sunny with temperatures near 75.

The mild weather continues on Friday where it will be partly cloudy with a high near 70.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
