Isolated showers today; heavy rain Friday morning

Temperatures this morning made it down to the mid-and lower-50s across the state.

Clouds will continue to push into Connecticut, keeping the afternoon temperatures cool, in the low- to mid-70s, and a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out.

Steady showers and some thunderstorms will arrive tomorrow morning.

The heaviest of the rainfall will clear out of the state around midday Friday with a few remaining showers for tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will warm back to the upper-70s and low-80s this weekend with partly cloudy skies.