Isolated Storms Possible Saturday Afternoon

Most of the day will be dry, but we are watching the potential for a few scattered storms this afternoon and especially this evening. There is a low risk for severe weather. Any storms that develop could contain locally heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail.

Otherwise we'll see a blend of sunshine and clouds with noticeable humidity. Dew points in the mid 60s with high temperatures in the 80s will feel quite warm this afternoon!

Father's Day is even hotter in the 90s for a few towns but without humidity it will still feel pretty comfortable. We'll also see more sunshine for Sunday.

Next week starts off hot and humid before a cold front sweeps through Tuesday bringing in cooler, more refreshing air, but we will be watching a storm threat Tuesday.