It could feel like 95 degrees in parts of Connecticut today

We have a mostly sunny and very warm day on tap in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be a bit humid.

The "feels like" temperatures will be between 90 and 95 in the afternoon.

Thursday will be cloudy before sunshine moves in. It will be more humid with highs near 90.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the evening.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday each have chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.