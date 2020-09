The final day of Labor Day weekend is continuing with more warm, sunny weather.

Today's highs will be in the low 80s. It will be sunny and warm with low humidity.

NBC Connecticut

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near 84.

Our first chance for rain arrives on Thursday where a few showers are possible. It will be muggy with temperatures in the low 80s.

Dry and cool air arrives by Friday where the highs will be in the low 70s.

