The last hours of Summer are going to be mild and muggy and scattered showers are possible.

Highs today will be near 76.

A few scattered showers are possible during the day.

The Autumnal Equinox is at 3:20 p.m. and that marks the beginning of Fall!

More showers are possible tomorrow. It will be muggy and highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday looks cloudy and thunderstorms look likely. Highs will be in the low 70s.

