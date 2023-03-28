Leftover Showers This Morning, Cloudy This Afternoon

We're continuing the workweek with some leftover showers and drizzle on Tuesday morning.

As we move through the afternoon, it will be mainly cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Highs will be near 49.

There will be tons of sunshine on Wednesday with milder temperatures. Highs will be near 55.

Rain and snow is possible overnight on Wednesday.

Thursday looks fair, windy and colder. Highs will be in the low 40s.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

