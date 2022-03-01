first alert weather

Less Chilly Today, Showers Expected Tonight

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're continuing the workweek with temperatures that are less chilly than yesterday and showers are expected tonight.

Today will be cloudy with highs around 40 degrees.

By tonight, there will be showers for parts of the state.

Partial clearing is expected overnight with temperatures near 32 degrees.

Some slick spots are possible tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be sunny and milder with highs between 40 and 45.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

new haven 1 hour ago

New Haven Fire Chief Fights to Keep Job

FanDuel 11 hours ago

FanDuel Halts Fantasy Contests In Connecticut While It Updates App

It will be mostly fair and chilly on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us