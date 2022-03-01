Less Chilly Today, Showers Expected Tonight

We're continuing the workweek with temperatures that are less chilly than yesterday and showers are expected tonight.

Today will be cloudy with highs around 40 degrees.

By tonight, there will be showers for parts of the state.

Partial clearing is expected overnight with temperatures near 32 degrees.

Some slick spots are possible tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be sunny and milder with highs between 40 and 45.

It will be mostly fair and chilly on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

