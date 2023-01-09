connecticut weather

Light Snow Showers Moving Through Conn., Some Slippery Roads Reported

Light snow showers are moving through the state as we start a new work week and some slippery roads are reported.

State police said there are giant sheets of ice particularly on elevated surfaces.

As the morning goes on, there will be gradual clearing.

It will become mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs will be near 44.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs near 41.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

There are chances for rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 40s all three of the days.

