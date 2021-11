It's Election Day and you can expect lots of clouds and cool temperatures.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. An afternoon shower is possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and will gradually become mostly clear. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

By tomorrow morning, there are chances of frost and freezing conditions.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday look similar to tomorrow with sunny skies and highs near 50.

