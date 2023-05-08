Lots of Sun, Beautiful Weather to Start New Workweek

We're starting the new workweek with beautiful weather and lots of sun.

Monday will be sunny with a breeze. Highs will be near 74.

Tuesday looks partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

The abundant sunshine continues for the rest of the workweek with highs in the low 70s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday.

By Friday, we could see highs near 81.

