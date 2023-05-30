Lots of Sun, Fair Weather for Last Tuesday of May

Happy Tuesday! There will be lots of sun and fair weather for the last Tuesday of May.

Highs will be in the 70s on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, highs will be in the 80s.

The temperatures increase for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s.

Our next chance for rain is on Friday. Thunderstorms and rain are likely on Friday night.

