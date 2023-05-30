connecticut weather

Lots of Sun, Fair Weather for Last Tuesday of May

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Tuesday! There will be lots of sun and fair weather for the last Tuesday of May.

Highs will be in the 70s on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, highs will be in the 80s.

The temperatures increase for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Our next chance for rain is on Friday. Thunderstorms and rain are likely on Friday night.

You

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us