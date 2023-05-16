connecticut weather

Lots of Sunshine and Warm Temperatures on Tap for Tuesday

We're continuing the workweek with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures on Tuesday.

The sunshine will be accompanied by temperatures in the 80s. There will be low humidity.

There is a red flag fire danger for rapid spread of any fires that could develop.

A sharp cold front moves in by Tuesday night.

Highs on Wednesday will be near 63 with sunny skies.

Thursday looks sunny with highs around 69.

The sunny weather continues Friday with highs in the 70s.

Showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

