We're continuing the workweek with lots of sunshine and more mild temperatures.

Today will be mild with highs between 58 to 63. There will be tons of sunshine.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and showers are possible. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

We will see near record warmth on Friday with highs in the low 70s.

Showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s.

