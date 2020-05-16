first alert weather

Lots of Sunshine, Warm Temperatures for This Weekend

Temperatures will be above average with some cooling for Sunday into next week.

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After showers and storms moved through last night, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking sunshine and warm temperatures for this weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 71 degrees. High temperatures today will average in the low to middle 70's. A land breeze likely keeps the shoreline warm as well.

On Sunday, some cloudiness will mix with sunshine. Temperatures will still average around 70 in the interior, but much cooler at the shore when a sea breeze re-develops.

Local

coronavirus concerns 21 mins ago

Judge to Hear Arguments About Coronavirus in Conn. Prisons

Willimantic 26 mins ago

Man Arrested After Shooting at Willimantic Apartment Complex

Track your weekend forecast here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us