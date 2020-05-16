Lots of Sunshine, Warm Temperatures for This Weekend

After showers and storms moved through last night, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking sunshine and warm temperatures for this weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 71 degrees. High temperatures today will average in the low to middle 70's. A land breeze likely keeps the shoreline warm as well.

On Sunday, some cloudiness will mix with sunshine. Temperatures will still average around 70 in the interior, but much cooler at the shore when a sea breeze re-develops.

Track your weekend forecast here.