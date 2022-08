We're starting the new work week with sunny skies and low humidity.

Highs today will be in the 80s.

Tomorrow will be cloudier with highs in the 80s.

There is a slight chance for rain on Wednesday. At this point, it looks like the storm will miss us to our south and east.

Toward the end of the work week, highs will be closer to 90 with more humidity.

