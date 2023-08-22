connecticut weather

Lower humidity and cooler temps Tuesday

By Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Tuesday!

There will be clearing skies today with low humidity. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side this week with highs only reaching the mid 70s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The next chance for rain will come Thursday night through Friday with a few isolated showers left over for Saturday morning.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us