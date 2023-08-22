Lower humidity and cooler temps Tuesday

Happy Tuesday!

There will be clearing skies today with low humidity. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side this week with highs only reaching the mid 70s.

The next chance for rain will come Thursday night through Friday with a few isolated showers left over for Saturday morning.