Lower humidity, isolated storm chance to start the new workweek

Happy Monday! We're starting the new workweek with lower humidity and there is a chance for an isolated storm on Monday.

The day will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

As the day goes on, there is a chance for an isolated storm. It would more than likely be between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with highs in the upper 70s. The sunny skies and lower humidity will continue.

