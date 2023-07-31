connecticut weather

Lower humidity, isolated storm chance to start the new workweek

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Monday! We're starting the new workweek with lower humidity and there is a chance for an isolated storm on Monday.

The day will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

As the day goes on, there is a chance for an isolated storm. It would more than likely be between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with highs in the upper 70s. The sunny skies and lower humidity will continue.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

Rhode Island 10 hours ago

Body of missing New London teen pulled from RI waters

Bridgeport 13 hours ago

1 arrested after double shooting near train station in Bridgeport

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us