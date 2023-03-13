Major Nor'Easter With Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Could Cause Thousands of Power Outages

Our meteorologists are continuing to track a major nor'easter with heavy snow and strong winds that could cause thousands of power outages on Tuesday. Parts of the state could see over a foot of snow.

Monday will be cloudy with a few rain and snow showers. The showers turn to steadier rain in parts of the state as the day and night go on.

Parts of the state with high elevation will likely have the rain change over to snow on Monday night.

That rain will flip to wet, heavy snow for most of the state late Monday and early Tuesday. Along the shoreline, the rain may never completely change to snow.

The accumulations range from nearly nothing in some shoreline towns to as much as 18 inches in the Litchfield Hills.

The timing of the storm will likely cause major school and business impacts for Tuesday. A list of closings can be found here.

During the storm, the winds can gust from 30 to 50 mph and could cause thousands of power outages.

Eversource is preparing crews and is getting equipment ready ahead of the storm. The company said it is prepared for hundreds of thousands of outages.

Additional out-of-state crews are also being brought in to help with restoring power to customers, if needed.

Residents are urged to put together or restock an emergency storm kit with things such as batteries, non-perishable foods and water. It's important to also make sure devices are charged.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Tolland, parts of Litchfield and Windham counties.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued for Hartford County while a Winter Weather Advisory is issued for parts of Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of southern Fairfield and New Haven counties.

The storm will wind down on Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

You can get the latest details anytime here.