Happy Halloween!

Today will be mild and cloudy. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

A few towns may see scattered sprinkles or a light shower during trick-or-treating. The rest of the state will stay mainly dry.

There will be more widespread showers after midnight.

Some showers are possible tomorrow. Highs will be around 67.

Temperatures this week will climb through the 60s and may hit 70 by the end of the week.

