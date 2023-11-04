connecticut weather

Mild and cloudy start to the weekend

For the first time in what seems like forever, there are no big storms to track for the weekend.

There will be a light breeze out of the south, between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We will have considerable clouds, mild temperatures, and no rainfall over the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry, making it a perfect weekend to get in any outdoor fall activities.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2 a.m. when we return to Eastern Standard Time. The sun will set at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday after we turn the clocks back 1 hour.

