Mild and cloudy start to the weekend

For the first time in what seems like forever, there are no big storms to track for the weekend.

There will be a light breeze out of the south, between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We will have considerable clouds, mild temperatures, and no rainfall over the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry, making it a perfect weekend to get in any outdoor fall activities.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2 a.m. when we return to Eastern Standard Time. The sun will set at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday after we turn the clocks back 1 hour.

