first alert weather

Mild, Cloudy Start to the Week; Temperatures Get Warmer as Week Goes On

NBC Connecticut

We're starting this week off with mild, cloudy weather. Temperatures are expected to get warmer as the week goes on.

Today will feature lots of clouds with some morning showers around that are ending. Highs will be near 68.

Tomorrow will have fair weather with bright conditions as Tropical Storm Arthur misses us to the south and east. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

As the week goes on, temperatures will get warmer with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday, low 70s Thursday and mid to upper 70s on Friday.

