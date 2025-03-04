Mild day on tap for Tuesday, tracking heavy rain for Wednesday

We have a mild day on tap for Tuesday and our Stormtracker meteorologists are tracking heavy rain for Wednesday.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies with some cloudiness mixed in. It will be milder with highs near 50.

Clouds will increase in the evening with lows near 40.

Clouds and rain will develop on Wednesday afternoon. It may be heavy at times in the evening.

Embedded thunderstorms are likely.

Wind gusts around 50 mph are possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

The winds will continue around 50 mph on Thursday with partly sunny skies.