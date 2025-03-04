StormTracker

Mild day on tap for Tuesday, tracking heavy rain for Wednesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a mild day on tap for Tuesday and our Stormtracker meteorologists are tracking heavy rain for Wednesday.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies with some cloudiness mixed in. It will be milder with highs near 50.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Clouds will increase in the evening with lows near 40.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Clouds and rain will develop on Wednesday afternoon. It may be heavy at times in the evening.

Embedded thunderstorms are likely.

Wind gusts around 50 mph are possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

Weather

StormTracker 7 hours ago

Overnight forecast for March 4

StormTracker 11 hours ago

Nighttime forecast for March 3

The winds will continue around 50 mph on Thursday with partly sunny skies.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us