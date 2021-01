This week is starting off with mild temperatures before we see a cooling trend in the days ahead.

Today will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures. Highs will be around 45 degrees. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or a flurry.

The mild weather continues tomorrow with highs near 40 and partly cloudy skies.

By Wednesday, we see cooler temperatures with highs in the low 30s.

Thursday looks similar with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.

