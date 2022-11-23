first alert weather

Mild Temperatures Today are Perfect for Holiday Travel

Mild temperatures are on tap for today, making it the perfect weather for holiday travel.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Thanksgiving will have a frosty start. During the day, there will be fair weather with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 50.

There is a chance for showers on Black Friday. Highs will be around 50.

Saturday looks fair with partly cloudy skies and highs near 50.

There is another chance for rain on Sunday.

