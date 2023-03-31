connecticut weather

Mild Temperatures Today; Rain Saturday

We will have sun, then clouds Friday and mild temperatures, and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some rain this weekend.  

A few showers are possible Friday evening.

Overnight clouds and showers are possible, then rain moves in Saturday morning.

There will be sunny breaks Saturday afternoon and it will be warm with a high temperature in the 60s to near 70.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening.

Then it clears Sunday and it will be breezy and colder.

Monday and Tuesday will be fair and mild, in the 60s.

