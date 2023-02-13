Mild Temps Continue With Highs in the 50s to Start New Week

The mild weather we've been experiencing is continuing with highs in the 50s to start the new work week.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 51.

Valentine's Day looks clear and sunny with highs around 50.

By Wednesday, it's partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

On Thursday, there's a chance for afternoon showers. Highs will be in the 60s.

More rain is likely on Friday with highs in the low 50s.

