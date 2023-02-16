connecticut weather

Mild Weather; Highs in 50s to 60s

Thursday will be unusually warm, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

There will be increasing clouds Thursday morning and rain showers are likely in the mid-to-late afternoon.

There will be areas of fog and drizzle and showers overnight and we will have periods of rain Friday morning with an embedded thunderstorm.

We will have partial clearing late Friday and it will turn much cooler.

It will be windy and cold Saturday, with highs in the 40s, and winds will diminish in the afternoon.

Sunday and Presidents Day look fair with high temperatures in the 50s.

