We have mild weather to start the last week of 2020.

Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be a little colder with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

By New Year's Eve, there is a chance for rain. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Another chance for rain is possible on Friday for New Year's Day.

