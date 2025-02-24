StormTracker

Mild with high temperatures in mid-to-high 40s Monday

We have mild temperatures on Monday, with highs between 44 and 49, a mix of sun and clouds and a south breeze.

Monday night will be fair and it won't be very cold. The lows will dip into the 30s.

Then clouds will increase and thicken on Tuesday and a few showers are possible in the late afternoon.

As the week goes on, Wednesday will be fair and mild and there is a better chance of showers later Thursday.

The cooler weather returns on Friday.

