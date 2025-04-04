Mild with temperatures in 60s on Friday; rain on Saturday

We have clouds and maybe a sprinkle before they give way to sunny skies on Friday.

Overall, Friday will be a pleasant day with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and a northwest breeze will develop.

The clouds will return tonight and low temperatures will be around 50.

Rain showers likely on Saturday and temperatures will dip into the 40s.

The rain showers will continue on Sunday with temperatures in the 50s and that continues on Monday too.