StormTracker

Mild with temperatures in 60s on Friday; rain on Saturday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have clouds and maybe a sprinkle before they give way to sunny skies on Friday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Overall, Friday will be a pleasant day with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and a northwest breeze will develop.

The clouds will return tonight and low temperatures will be around 50.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Rain showers likely on Saturday and temperatures will dip into the 40s.

The rain showers will continue on Sunday with temperatures in the 50s and that continues on Monday too.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us