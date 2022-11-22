first alert weather

Milder and More Sunshine on Tap for Today

By NBC Connecticut Staff

We have a milder day filled with sunshine on tap for today.

Today will be less cold and milder this morning. It will be more seasonable this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow looks sunny and dry with highs around 51.

Thanksgiving will be bright and fair with highs near 48.

Clouds will increase and a few showers will develop for Black Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

